Lunedì 07 Giugno 2021 | 16:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci

 
VATICAN CITY
Don't be bachelors or supermen pope tells priests

Don't be bachelors or supermen pope tells priests

 
ROME
Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

Grave mistake if firing ban not extended - Landini

 
ROME
Saman's uncle 'killed her for refusing marriage' - brother

Saman's uncle 'killed her for refusing marriage' - brother

 
ROME
Saman 'rowed with family on evening before went missing'

Saman 'rowed with family on evening before went missing'

 
ROME
Suicide of ex Milan youth player sparks racism row

Suicide of ex Milan youth player sparks racism row

 
ROME
Site blocked for helping youngsters to kill themselves

Site blocked for helping youngsters to kill themselves

 
ROME
2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

 
ROME
Laura Samani in Semaine de la Critique in Cannes

Laura Samani in Semaine de la Critique in Cannes

 
ROME
Willy superhero mural vandalised

Willy superhero mural vandalised

 
ROME
DHL 20 mn assets seized for not paying contributions

DHL 20 mn assets seized for not paying contributions

 

Il Biancorosso

mercato
Il Bari e una panchina che scotta spuntano le idee Gallo e Scienza

Il Bari e una panchina che scotta spuntano le idee Gallo e Scienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Chiusura reparti a caldo è inevitabile»

Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Chiusura reparti a caldo è inevitabile»

 
BariLa storia
Bari, il grande cuore del Batman adelfiese Giuseppe Bruno

Bari, il grande cuore del Batman adelfiese Giuseppe Bruno

 
BatIl personaggio
Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

Barletta, è morto a Berlino il grande tenore Ruggiero Orofino

 
BrindisiSpiagge
A Rosa Marina il notaio per sorteggiare gli ombrelloni

A Rosa Marina il notaio per sorteggiare gli ombrelloni

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Tragedia a Volturara Appula: tir si scontra con un furgoncino, c'è una vittima

Tragedia a Volturara Appula: tir si scontra con un furgoncino, c'è una vittima

 
LecceLa protesta
Sit in a Santa Cesarea Terme contro le discese a mare ancora chiuse

Sit in a Santa Cesarea Terme contro le discese a mare ancora chiuse

 
PhotoNewsLe foto
Matera, al via le vaccinazioni per i maturandi: «Solo così si sconfigge il Covid»

Matera, al via le vaccinazioni per i maturandi: «Solo così si sconfigge il Covid»

 
PotenzaEcoturismo
Basilicata, dal Basento al Pantano su due ruote

Basilicata, dal Basento al Pantano su due ruote: lungo un grande corridoio verde

 

i più letti

Tragedia a Giovinazzo, ragazzo muore travolto dal Freccia bianca

Tragedia a Giovinazzo, ragazzo muore travolto dal Freccia bianca

Fiocco rosa per il principe Harry e Meghan Markle: la piccola si chiama come la Regina Elisabetta

Fiocco rosa per il principe Harry e Meghan Markle: la piccola si chiama come la Regina Elisabetta

Foggia, 62enne muore durante i festeggiamenti per prima comunione

Foggia, 62enne muore durante i festeggiamenti per prima comunione

Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati

Covid in Puglia, 139 nuovi casi su 4699 test e tre morti. Cala ancora il numero dei ricoverati. Vaccini, uno su due ha ricevuto la prima dose

Paura sul volo da Milano a Brindisi: bimba si soffoca con una caramella, salvata

Paura sul volo da Milano a Brindisi: bimba si soffoca con una caramella, salvata

ROME

2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

To look after selves, perform daily tasks

2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

ROME, JUN 7 - Some 2.7 million over-75s in Italy are really struggling with grave motor difficulties, comorbidities, inability to carry out daily tasks and look after themselves, ISTAT said Monday. Of these, the stats agency said, some 1.2 million cannot count on adequate assistance. ISTAT denounced a lack of social support and poor living conditions as well as tough economic conditions. The report, titled 'The Elderly and their Social and Health Needs', looked at a population of around 6.9 million over-75s. It said many of them were not getting the treatment and assistance they needed. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it