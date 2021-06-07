2.7 mn elderly really struggling - ISTAT

ROME, JUN 7 - Some 2.7 million over-75s in Italy are really struggling with grave motor difficulties, comorbidities, inability to carry out daily tasks and look after themselves, ISTAT said Monday. Of these, the stats agency said, some 1.2 million cannot count on adequate assistance. ISTAT denounced a lack of social support and poor living conditions as well as tough economic conditions. The report, titled 'The Elderly and their Social and Health Needs', looked at a population of around 6.9 million over-75s. It said many of them were not getting the treatment and assistance they needed. (ANSA).