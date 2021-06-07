Willy superhero mural vandalised

ROME, JUN 7 - A mural depicting Willy Monteiro Duarte, a 21-year-old Italo-Cape Verdian chef beaten to death near Rome last September and posthumously honoured by President Sergio Mattarella for helping others, was vandalised at the weekend ahead of Thursday's start of the trial of his alleged murderers. The piece of street art in the Abruzzo town of Pescara showed Willy, who stepped in to help a friend from a beating before going down in a flurry of punches and kicks himself in Colleferro, as a superhero. Willy's head was bleached out in the vandal attack. Mixed-martial-art experts and brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi and their friends Mario Pincarelli and Francesco Belleggia go on trial in Frosinone south of Rome on Thursday. The brothers were known in their local area for dealing out beatings. They were sentenced to five years and four months in jail last month for drugs possession. The brothers were said to control drug distribution in the Casteli Romani area. (ANSA).