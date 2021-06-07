DHL 20 mn assets seized for not paying contributions

ROME, JUN 7 - Italian tax police on Monday seized 20 million euros in assets from DHL Supply Chain Italy spa saying the delivery giant's unit had failed to pay national-insurance contributions for its workers and was guilty of VAT fraud. Police said the company used intermediary companies and "fake" cooperatives to create "mere labour reservoirs" of workers whose contributions were allegedly not paid by the intermediary companies. The DHL unit denies wrongdoing in the case. (ANSA).