2 foreign students say cops attacked them

TURIN, JUN 7 - Two foreign students in Turin say they were attacked by police last week, sources said at the weekend. The 31-year-old Venezuelan man and the 22-year-old Chinese woman said they were stopped, checked and attacked by the police in central Turin. They have filed a complaint alleging bodily harm, threats and abuse of office. Police deny the accusations and say the pair resisted officers who tried to check their documents. The pair's lawyer told ANSA: "The girl has been crying for two days, still in shock at what happened to her". The lawyer said the alleged attack was filmed by passersby. The pair presented at a local hospital with bruising and grazes. (ANSA).