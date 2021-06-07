80% Italians to be vaccinated by September - Figliuolo

Euros: Mancini No. 1 at igniting enthusiasm - Bonucci
ROME
07 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 7 - Some 80% of Italians will have been vaccinated by the end of September according to the government's target, COVID emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told a House committee Monday. That would amount to 54.3 million Italians including 12-15-year-olds, he said. "We must not waste anything in terms of resources, people, timeframes and means," he said. Figliuolo added that it was also the government's aim to move from vaccine hubs to a "more widespread and capillary" vaccination system. He also said that a third jab would be "possible". Figliuolo said "we must return to a normal administration of the emergency". (ANSA).
