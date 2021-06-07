Manhunt in Trentino after woman stabbed

TRENTO, JUN 7 - A manhunt has been launched in Trentino after a woman church volunteer was attacked with a knife by one of the persons she looks after in her car. The woman, 65, who volunteers at the church at Ranzo, a part of the town of Vallelaghi, was found bleeding beside her car at Vezzano after the alleged assailant ran off. The man's jacket and luggage were found outside the locked doors of the rectory, police said, but there was no sight of him. Police are combing the area with the help of helicopters, drones, and the fire service. The woman was taken to Santa Chiara Hospital in Trento in code red but is not in a life-threatening condition. (ANSA).