2 women killed near Rome, victim's son held

ROME, JUN 7 - Two women aged 65 and 76 were found dead at Trevignano Romano near Rome Sunday and police arrested the suspected killer, the 34-year-old son of one of the victims. The man, who has a criminal record, was sectioned at Bracciano hospital. The 76-year-old was said to be a neighbour of the 65-year-old, and it is the latter's son who is being held, police said. Police said the man, an unemployed drug addict, murdered the women with a rudimentary wooden 'lance' after they refused his demands for money to buy drugs. The man drove away in his car and hit a group of cyclists, fortunately without serious consequences. (ANSA).