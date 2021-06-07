'Loyal' support for govt in order to restart - Conte

ROME, JUN 7 - Incoming leader of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) and former premier Giuseppe Conte told Corriere della Sera Monday that the formerly anti-establishment group would continue to furnish "loyal" support to Mario Draghi's national unity government in order to restart Italy while it had been "disoriented" by some decisions and would keep up its policy battles. "Some decisions of the current government have disoriented us, but we will continue to support it with loyalty without giving up our battles," said Conte, a law professor whose time in government from summer 2018 to February this year at the head of two contrasting administrations helped make him one of Italy's most popular politicians. Conte, who first led an alliance between the M5S ad the rightwing League and then one between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said his new party would not have "one man alone in command, but new figures and new roles". Conte, who gained plaudits for his coll handling of the COVID crisis, said there would be no longer a "non-prejudicial" stance on alliances but "we will broaden our action to all the productive classes, from services to small businesses". He added "we will be still more focused on the fight against the mafias and corruption and committed in favour of the environment and innovation". Conte gave way to former European central banker Draghi after a former ally, ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi, pulled the plug on his government by withdrawing his centrist Italia Viva (IV) ministers. (ANSA).