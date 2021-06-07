12 arrested for Nazi, anti-semitic propaganda

ROME, JUN 7 - Italian police on Monday arrested 12 people on suspicion of spreading Nazi and anti-semitic propaganda on social media. The group of people aged 26 to 62 belonged to an organization called 'Ordine Ario Romano', harking back to the strength and honour of the ancient Romans, police said. The group allegedly disseminated videos and images of a racist and discriminatory character, police said, including Holocaust denial. They allegedly instigated acts of violence against Jews and non-EU immigrants. The organization had just started planning an attack on a NATO facility, police said. (ANSA).