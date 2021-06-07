Singer Michele Merlo dies

ROME, JUN 7 - Singer Michele Merlo died at 28 Monday in a Bologna hospital where he had been admitted Thursday night for a brain haemorrhage triggered by a sudden attack of leukemia. Merlo, whose stage name was Mike Bird, had risen to fame after appearing on talent shows the X-Factor and Amici. An extremely delicate operation failed to save his life. Merlo had been sent home by another Bolgonese hospital which had diagnosed his symptoms as being caused by a relatively innocuous virus. His family issued a statement denying reports that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and that his symptoms were due to a reaction to the jab. Merlo received messages of sympathy from fans and colleagues including Emma Marrone, Francesco Facchinetti, Ermal Meta, Federico Rossi (of the Benji & Fede duo), and Aka7even, fellow contestants on Amici. (ANSA).