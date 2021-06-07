Middle school diploma exams start in person

ROME, JUN 7 - Italy's middle-school diploma exams started Monday for the 570,000 students in regions where lessons have already ended. This year, unlike last, the exams will be in-person. They will be only oral exams, on a set text. By June 14 some 55% of middle-school students will have taken the exam. Meanwhile Save The Children issued an alert on poverty among minors, at its highest level in 15 years. STC also said minors' technological skills were often inadequate. (ANSA).