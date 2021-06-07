COVID: Four more regions turn white

ROME, JUN 7 - Four more Italian regions turned into low-COVID-risk white zones on Monday, meaning most restrictions on commercial activities were lifted there. Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria and Veneto joined Friuli, Molise and Sardinia on the lowest restrictions list. Higher Health Institute (ISS) chief Silvio Brusaferro said Friday that if the current COVID infection curve drop continues, all regions will turn white by mid-June. Meanwhile across Italy, in the yellow zones, an 11pm curfew was pushed back to midnight on Monday. The weekend saw a record number of vaccinations with 600,000 jabs two days running. Some 4.1 million more doses will be arriving this week. Some 51 people died of COVID-19 in Italy Sunday, when 2,275 new cases were registered. On Tuesday there will be a meeting at the health ministry on reopening discotheques, a move that could come at the beginning of July. (ANSA).