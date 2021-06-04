Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021 | 19:05

MILAN
Boy, 3, dies after being run over in park

BARI
Letter from WWII Russian front arrives 78 years later

BOLOGNA
Priest beaten up in Bologna

ROME
COVID: 2,557 new cases, 73 more victims

CUNEO
2 workers die after falling into tank

ROME
All acquitted in collapse of quake-hit Accumoli belltower

ROME
Salvini-Berlusconi in talks over centre-right federation

VENTIMIGLIA
Man's body found on rocks at Ventimiglia

SAINT PETERSBURG
ANSA/Puglia is land of East-West dialogue says Emiliano

ROME
Gay man insulted on Rome tram

ROME
Termini station cleaners arrested for stealing credit cards

TarantoIl volo
Frecce Tricolori, il comandante Farina a Taranto da Melucci: «Legame naturale con l’arma azzurra»

FoggiaLa curiosità
Foggia, un murales dedicato a Paolo Rossi sulle «Case POPolari, belle e intelligenti»

MateraLegalità
Matera, protocollo di intesa tra prefettura e la fondazione nazionale antiusura «Interesse Uomo»

PotenzaLotta al virus
Vaccini in Basilicata è boom per gli over 12: in 3 ore già 30mila di prenotazioni

LecceIl rogo
Lecce, un vasto incendio sta divorando la pineta di San Foca

BariLa curiosità
Gli alunni saranno i primi assaggiatori della mozzarella di Gioia del Colle Dop

BatLa storia
Dalla Russia a Barletta, lettera dal fronte recapitata dopo 78 anni al nipote del soldato morto

BrindisiIn Prefettura
Brindisi, Medaglia d'Onore alla memoria al padre di Albano Carrisi

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi e 9 decessi. Ancora giù i ricoveri Nel Barese -45% contagi in una settimana

Aiuti e ristori prepariamoci a una raffica di controlli

MILAN

Boy, 3, dies after being run over in park

Hit by pensioner without a license in lakeside park near Milan

Boy, 3, dies after being run over in park

MILAN, JUN 4 - A three-year-old boy died in hospital Friday of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car driven by a pensioner without a license in a park near Milan on Wednesday. The 72-year-old Italian man had been placed under investigation for grievous bodily harm, which will now likely turn into a homicide charge. He was also under investigation for driving without a license after hitting and critically injuring the three-year-old boy at a lakeside park near Milan. The unnamed pensioner hit the boy inside the Parco Lago Nord at Paderno Dugnano on Wednesday. The man's car hit the boy full-on after he drove off a viewing terrace in the park. The boy was in a critical condition at Bergamo's Giovanni XXIII Hospital. Police said Thursday the man had had his license revoked and his car had been impounded, both before the inciddnt Wednesday. The man, who has a criminal record, is in serious condition in Milan's Niguarda Hospital. The man passed a drink and drugs test. Police think he may have fallen ill at the wheel. (ANSA).

