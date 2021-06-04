Letter from WWII Russian front arrives 78 years later

BARI, JUN 4 - A letter written by an Italian soldier on the Russian Front in World War Two has arrived 78 year after his death there in 1943. The letter ended up by chance in the the possession of a Mantua woman, Olga Rosa Davini, who on Friday delivered it to the granddaughter of the late Lieutenant Vincenzo Fugalli from Barletta in Puglia, Serena Fugalli. Barletta Mayor Cosimo Cannito called Davini's work to bring back solders' bodies and personal effects "a mission charged with humanity, a lesson of sensitivity which I deem a privilege to have heard from the voice of the person responsible". Davini said "I inherited this work from my family and it has been an honour to hand over the letter to Ms Fugalli". (ANSA).