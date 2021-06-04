Priest beaten up in Bologna

BOLOGNA, JUN 4 - A Roman Catholic priest was beaten up in central Bologna on Friday. Police chaplain Father Domenico Vittorini, prior of the basilica of San Giacomo, was attacked near his church and soup kitchen in the university area of the Emilian capital. An Albanian man with a criminal record and a history of being sectioned for mental health issues first argued with the cleric and then punched him several times, local sources said. The 35-year-old has been taken to the police station where his position is being weighed, the sources said. Father Vittorini, 54, was taken to hospital for tests. (ANSA).