COVID: 2,557 new cases, 73 more victims

ROME, JUN 4 - There have been 2,557 new cases of COVID_19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 73 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 1,968 new cases and 59 more victims Thursday. Some 220,939 more tests have been done, compared to 97,633 Thursday. The positivity rate has fallen 0.9% from 2.0% to 1.1%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,227,719, and the death toll 126,415. The recovered and discharged are 3,901,112, up 7,853 on Thursday. The currently positive are 200,192, down 5,370 on Thursday. Intensive care cases have fallen by 56, and hospital admissions by 229. (ANSA).