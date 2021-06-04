2 workers die after falling into tank

CUNEO, JUN 4 - Two Italian workers died Friday after falling into a tank in a winemaking plant near Cuneo. The accident happened at the Fratelli Martini vinryard at Cossano Belbo. The workers were carried out of the tank, several metres deep, unconscious but breathing but efforts to revive them failed after 20 minutes. Autopsies have been ordered. A helicopter rescue team, firefighters and police are at the scene. Italy is enduring a spate of workplace accident deaths. (ANSA).