All acquitted in collapse of quake-hit Accumoli belltower

ROME, JUN 4 - All seven defendants were acquitted Friday in the August 2016 collapse of a belltower in the quake-hit Lazio village of Accumoli that killed a family of four. The earthquake struck the town on August 24 2016 and the belltower's collapse killed the Tucci family, consisting of the mother, father and two small children. Local officials were put on trial on charges of possible negligence and manslaughter. The August 2016 earthquake hit a swathe of towns on the borders between Lazio, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo, causing widespread devastation and killing almost 300 people, most of them in the Lazio town of Amatrice. (ANSA).