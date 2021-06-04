Man's body found on rocks at Ventimiglia

VENTIMIGLIA, JUN 4 - A man's body was found on rocks beneath a seaside cliff at Ventimiglia in Liguria on Friday. The battered corpse was found between the Pineta pine forest and the Balzi Rossi rocks. The man is believed to have fallen off the cliff and hit the rocks, after a f all of several metres. Police are trying to recover and identify the body. Fire fighters and medical teams have also been winched down to the spot. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).