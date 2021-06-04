Termini station cleaners arrested for stealing credit cards

ROME, JUN 4 - Two Roman cleaners at the Italian capital's main Termini rail station were arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing a passenger's credit cards and using them in the transport hub's shops. The pair, a woman aged 25 and a man aged 27, allegedly took the cards from a bag a 67-year-old man from Treviso left on a train that arrived from Frosinone south of Rome. They have been charged with aggravated robbery and fraudulent use of credit cards. They also took the man's laptop. Police identified the cleaners from security-camera footage and took them to their lockers where the stolen items were recovered. The pair were placed under house arrest. (ANSA).