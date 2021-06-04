Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021 | 15:47

ROME
Gay man insulted on Rome tram

ROME
Termini station cleaners arrested for stealing credit cards

ROME
Bus catches fire in central Rome

ROME
40 civil-service reforms needed for PNRR says Brunetta

ROME
Fiat's Lingotto roof track to be huge hanging garden

TURIN
Man found dead in torched car probably killed self say cops

ROME
Golf: E.Molinari, Paratore aiming for US Open spots

ROME
Soccer: Conte linked to Spurs job

SIRACUSA
Disabled boy beaten up for complaining about drug pushing

VATICAN CITY
Germany's top cardinal offers resignation to pope

ROME
Draghi phones Merkel on G7, EU summits

Bari, prepara l’assalto ore decisive per il direttore sportivo

TarantoLa protesta
Vaccini, caso per la seconda dose nell'hub di Taranto: anziani costretti a spostarsi con il caldo

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, nel ghetto di Borgo Mezzanone una baracca distrutta in un incendio

BatLa storia
Dalla Russia a Barletta, lettera dal fronte recapitata dopo 78 anni al nipote del soldato morto

BrindisiIn Prefettura
Brindisi, Medaglia d'Onore alla memoria al padre di Albano Carrisi

BariLa curiosità
Puglia, «Olimpiadi della prevenzione», ecco le scuole pugliesi che hanno vinto

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, sparisce il 118 dalla Fca «Ora tutti rischiamo di più»

LecceCalcio
Lecce, il direttore sportivo Corvino ha tracciato le linee del mercato

MateraNel Materano
Aliano, tagliano alberi in un bosco senza autorizzazione: denunciati in due

ROME

Termini station cleaners arrested for stealing credit cards

Woman, 25, and man, 27, charged with aggravated theft

ROME, JUN 4 - Two Roman cleaners at the Italian capital's main Termini rail station were arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing a passenger's credit cards and using them in the transport hub's shops. The pair, a woman aged 25 and a man aged 27, allegedly took the cards from a bag a 67-year-old man from Treviso left on a train that arrived from Frosinone south of Rome. They have been charged with aggravated robbery and fraudulent use of credit cards. They also took the man's laptop. Police identified the cleaners from security-camera footage and took them to their lockers where the stolen items were recovered. The pair were placed under house arrest. (ANSA).

