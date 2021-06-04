Gay man insulted on Rome tram

ROME, JUN 4 - A young gay man was insulted with homophobic epithets and called "sick" on a tram in central Rome on Thursday, Gay Party spokesman Fabrizio Marrazzo reported Friday. "We give all our support and solidarity to the lad," said Marrazzo. "What we see in the video is sadly what many LGBT people suffer on a daily basis just for leaving the house". The Italian parliament is set to pass a bill outlawing homophobic verbal and physical violence despite opposition from centre-right parties who say it infringes the freedom of expression. Marrazzo said however that the new law would not have protected the victim as "article 4 allows people to call us inferior and ill". (ANSA).