40 civil-service reforms needed for PNRR says Brunetta

ROME, JUN 4 - Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta said a cabinet meeting later Friday would approve the first three of 40 reforms for the post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), relating to governance, simplification and recruitment, and if all 40 were not approved then the PNRR would fail and Italy would not get the money it requires to fund it. Italy's civil service is set to hire extra staff to implement the PNRR. Some 500 people will be hired to by competitive exam, and will be in charge of implementing the recovery plan's many moves, which include making Italy greener and fairer, cutting red tape to boost business and speeding snail-paced justice, according to a draft decree. Another 300 will be hired for the PNRR's governance, bringing the total to 800. But there will also be a wider wave of hirings in the public administration, with over 23,000 jobs made available. These will include some 20,000 in the judicial system, and more than 1,000 in local agencies, according to the draft. Premier Mario Draghi has said the PNRR will help make Italy a more modern country and one in which young people can prosper instead of having to seek their fortunes abroad. For the plan, Italy is set to receive over 220 billion euros from the European Union, provided its projects are approved by the European Commission. This is the biggest single chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro post-COVID recovery fund. Some of the projects will take three-four years to implement. Draghi has said the PNRR will usher in a "national transformation". photo: Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta (ANSA).