Soccer: Conte linked to Spurs job

ROME, JUN 4 - Antonio Conte has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur after the ex-Juve, Chelsea and Italy boss left Inter Milan after leading them to their 19th scudetto in a dispute with its Chinese bosses over reported new cash constraints. Spurs are currently under the guidance of caretaker coach Ryan Mason after José Mourinho was sacked in April with the London club seventh in the Premiership. The Daily Mirror reported Friday that Conte is set to become the second-highest-paid manager in the Premier league with an annual gross salary of 15 million pounds, second only to Man City's Pep Guardiola on 20 million, and level with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. The British tabloid said the final details in the deal were being thrashed out and Conte could sign within the next 48 hours. Former Lazio tactician Simone Inzaghi has taken Conte's place at Inter after the Milanese club offered him double the two million euros he had agreed to continue with his long-time Roman club. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked to the Spurs post. (ANSA).