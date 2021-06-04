Man found dead in torched car probably killed self say cops

TURIN, JUN 4 - A man whose charred body was found in a burned-out car near Turin on Thursday may have killed himself in desperation at being unable to pay debts, police said Friday after the first results of the body's examination. The police think he may have been a surveyor and small businessman in the construction sector originally from Sicily and resident at Chivasso. There were no signs of violence on his body and there were traces of smoke in his windpipe, indicating he was alive while the car was burning, police said. The man borrowed the Fiat panda car in which he was found in a field at Gassino, police said. Only DNA testing will be able to identify the manwith any degree of certainty. (ANSA).