Golf: E.Molinari, Paratore aiming for US Open spots

ROME, JUN 4 - Eduardo Molinari, older brother of 2018 British Open champ Francesco, and Renato Paratore are aiming for US Open spots in the upcoming Porsche European Open in Hamburg on 5-7 June, joining Guido Migliozzi who has already earned a place at La Jolla from June 17 to 20. The Porsche event qualifies 10 golfers for the third major of the season after the Masters, won by Hideki Matsuyama, and the PGA, just won by Phil Mickelson. The elder Molinari and Paratore are currently in 18th and 24th place in the US Open qualification standings. Francesco Molinari will play in the California event if he recovers from a back twinge that kept him out of the PGA. Also featuring in Hamburg are Nino Bertasio, Francesco Laporta and Lorenzo Gagli. (ANSA).