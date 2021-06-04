Disabled boy beaten up for complaining about drug pushing

SIRACUSA, JUN 4 - Italian police on Friday arrested three men aged 28,32 and 34 in Siracusa on suspicion of beating up a disabled boy who had complained about drug pushing outside his home in the Sicilian city in November 2020. The three, who have criminal records, have been charged with bodily harm and robbery. The gang allegedly lured the boy, who is hearing impaired, into an entryway and punched and kicked him in the head, breaking his nose, police said. One of the three is an expert in martial arts and his blows were particularly hard, police said. After the beating, the three allegedly stole from the boy a watch, a gold chain and his hearing aid. "The three decided to punish the boy for his insolence in reporting the pusher," said the local prosecutor. The incident happened in a working-class area of Siracusa where drug pushing is common. (ANSA).