TURIN
Man found dead in torched car probably killed self say cops

ROME
Golf: E.Molinari, Paratore aiming for US Open spots

ROME
Soccer: Conte linked to Spurs job

SIRACUSA
Disabled boy beaten up for complaining about drug pushing

VATICAN CITY
Germany's top cardinal offers resignation to pope

ROME
Draghi phones Merkel on G7, EU summits

ROME
Civil service set to hire staff to implement PNRR

PIACENZA
5 die in car crash near Piacenza

ROME
Brothers found dead in suspected murder-suicide

ROME
Man crushed in latest fatal workplace accident

ROME
Mobster's son arrested for 'honour killing' of sister

Bari, prepara l’assalto ore decisive per il direttore sportivo

Foggiagiustizia
Bari, tangenti nel 2014 al comune di Foggia, ecco le richieste del procuratore generale Iacobellis

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, sparisce il 118 dalla Fca «Ora tutti rischiamo di più»

BariIl paradosso
Reparti semivuoti, ma nel Barese i malati no-Covid ricoverati al Pronto Soccorso

LecceCalcio
Lecce, il direttore sportivo Corvino ha tracciato le linee del mercato

TarantoL'intervista
«Legge su collaboratori giustizia fondamentale contro mafia» parla il generale tarantino Tersigni

BatIl caso
Barletta, per il pasticcio delle liste la Provincia Bat pagherà 25mila euro

MateraNel Materano
Aliano, tagliano alberi in un bosco senza autorizzazione: denunciati in due

BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Riccardo Muti racconta la Puglia: «Al Petruzzelli già a 3 anni, questa terra mi ha forgiato»

VATICAN CITY

Germany's top cardinal offers resignation to pope

Cardinal Marx 'wants to take responsibility' for past sex abuse

Germany's top cardinal offers resignation to pope

VATICAN CITY, JUN 4 - Germany's top cardinal has offered his resignation to Pope Francis saying he wanted to take personal responsibility for the sex abuse scandals that have rocked the German Church, according to a letter dated May 21 made public by his office Friday, the DPA news agency reported. In the letter, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx said he Church had come to a "dead point". Marx said "the heart of the matter is to assume co-responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse committed by Church officials in the past decades." He said investigations into past crimes had highlighted "many personal failures and administrative errors, but also institutional and systemic failures". Vatican inspectors are expected to report on abuse in the Munich archbishopric by the end of the summer. The global Catholic Church has been roiled by clerical sex abuse over the past few decades. Francis has repeatedly vowed a zero tolerance policy on abuse and cover-ups, but some victims of predator priests say he has not gone far enough. This week the pope promulgated a reform of Vatican penal law making lay members liable to prosecution for abuse too. (ANSA).

