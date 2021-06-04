5 die in car crash near Piacenza

PIACENZA, JUN 4 - Five people died in a car crash near Piacenza in Emilia-Romagna on Thursday evening, sources said. The dead were construction workers returning home after a shift at a Brescia-based building company. They were three Italians aged 55, 60 and 67; and two Moroccans aged 40 and 51. The van they were in crashed into an articulated lorry in front of it for reasons still to be ascertained. Police think the driver may have been distracted or dozed off. The accident happened on the link road between the A1 and A2 motorways in the comune of Fiorenzuola d'Arda. Autopsies have been ordered. Local traffic was held up for hours after the accident, which occurred at around six pm. (ANSA).