Draghi phones Merkel on G7, EU summits

ROME, JUN 4 - Premier Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel focusing on preparations for next week's G7 summit and the June 24-25 EU summit, the premier's office said. Draghi is conferring with world leaders on the two events. Draghi and Merkel recently agreed that the COVID pandemic had fostered a return to multilateralism. Italy holds the duty presidency of the G7. (ANSA).