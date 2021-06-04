Civil service set to hire staff to implement PNRR

ROME, JUN 4 - Italy's civil service is set to hire extra staff to implement the post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Some 500 people will be hired to by competitive exam, and will be in charge of implementing the recovery plan's many moves, which include making Italy greener and fairer, cutting red tape to boost business and speeding snail-paced justice, according to a draft decree. Another 300 will be hired for the PNRR's governance, bringing the total to 800. Premier Mario Draghi has said the PNRR will help make Italy a more modern country and one in which young people can prosper instead of having to seek their fortunes abroad. For the plan, Italy is set to receive over 220 billion euros from the European Union, provided its projects are approved by the European Commission. This is the biggest single chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro post-COVID recovery fund. Some of the projects will take three-four years to implement. Draghi has said the PNRR will usher in a "national transformation". photo: Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta (ANSA).