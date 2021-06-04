Brothers found dead in suspected murder-suicide
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
04 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 4 - Two brothers aged 60 and 54 were found dead late on Thursday at a home in the Tuscan town of Oste di Montemurlo, near Prato, in what Carabinieri police believe was a murder-suicide, sources said Friday. Neighbours called the police after they heard three gun shots come from the house, the sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su