Man crushed in latest fatal workplace accident

Brothers found dead in suspected murder-suicide
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
04 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 4 - Italy registered the latest in an alarming recent series of fatal workplace accidents on Friday when a 59-year-old was crushed to death while working for a plastics firm in the town of Leffe, in the northern province of Bergamo. An ambulance crew rushed to the scene but all the paramedics could do when they arrived was confirm that the man was dead. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su