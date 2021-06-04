Mobster's son arrested for 'honour killing' of sister

ROME, JUN 4 - A 47-year-old man, the son a late mafia boss from the province of Catania, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his sister in an honour killing in 1995. Alessandro Alleruzzo allegedly killed his sister, Nunzia, for being unfaithful to her husband by having affairs with members of the clan he belonged to and a rival group. The woman went missing on May 30, 1995. Her son, who was five at the time, said he saw her leave home with her uncle on that day. Her body was found in a well three years later. Investigators believe they have cracked the cold case thanks to information from a former Mafioso turned State informant. The informant alleged that Alleruzzo told him that he killed his sister to "save the honour of the family". (ANSA).