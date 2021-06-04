Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021 | 12:24

ROME
Brothers found dead in suspected murder-suicide

ROME
Man crushed in latest fatal workplace accident

ROME
Mobster's son arrested for 'honour killing' of sister

ROME
GDP to rise 4.7% this year, 4.4% in 2022 - ISTAT

ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62, all regions low risk - ISS

ROME
Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

OXFORD
G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

ROME
COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

ROME
Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

ROME
Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

BRUSSELS
Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

calcio
Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

BatIl caso
Barletta, per il pasticcio delle liste la Provincia Bat pagherà 25mila euro

FoggiaAl policlinico
Coronavirus, a Foggia via a sperimentazione con monoclonali intramuscolo e compresse antivirali

MateraNel Materano
Aliano, tagliano alberi in un bosco senza autorizzazione: denunciati in due

BariSan Paolo
Bari, è ai domiciliari e in casa ha un kalashnikov: 52enne in carcere

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, da domani vaccini prenotabili per chiunque abbia almeno 12 anni di età

Leccelieto fine
Venerino Giannotta

Lecce, a Morciano di Leuca scomparso il 74enne Venerino Giannotta, trovato in serata

 
TarantoCultura
Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

ROME

Mobster's son arrested for 'honour killing' of sister

Woman allegedly murdered for being unfaithful to husband

ROME, JUN 4 - A 47-year-old man, the son a late mafia boss from the province of Catania, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his sister in an honour killing in 1995. Alessandro Alleruzzo allegedly killed his sister, Nunzia, for being unfaithful to her husband by having affairs with members of the clan he belonged to and a rival group. The woman went missing on May 30, 1995. Her son, who was five at the time, said he saw her leave home with her uncle on that day. Her body was found in a well three years later. Investigators believe they have cracked the cold case thanks to information from a former Mafioso turned State informant. The informant alleged that Alleruzzo told him that he killed his sister to "save the honour of the family". (ANSA).

