GDP to rise 4.7% this year, 4.4% in 2022 - ISTAT

ROME, JUN 4 - ISTAT said Friday that the Italian economy is set to have a period of "sustained growth", forecasting that GDP will rise by 4.7% this year and by 4.4% in 2022. The national statistics agency reported "a consolidation of the process of the recovery of economic activity, with growing intensity in the coming months". It said this outlook "incorporated the effects of the gradual introduction of the interventions planned in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR)". It said is expects the number of people in employment to rise in line with GDP growth, with an increase of 4.5% this year. Nevertheless, ISTAT said the unemployment rate is set to rise to 9.8% this year before dropping to 9.6% in 2022. (ANSA).