Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62, all regions low risk - ISS

ROME, JUN 4 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has stayed on a downward trend, dropping to 0.68, compared to 0.72 last week, according to a draft of the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said on Friday. The incidence fell to 32 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 47 last week, according to the report, which will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's 'control room' COVID taskforce. The report said that all of Italy's regions can now be considered low risk, with Rt numbers below 1. An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. Furthermore, it said that no region was above the critical thresholds for the number of people in intensive care or in other hospital wards. It said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients was 12%, well below the critical threshold of 30%, after the number dropped from 1,323 on May 25 to 1,033 on May 31. It said the proportion of coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards was 11%, while the critical threshold is 40% in this case, following a drop from 8,577 patients to 6,482. (ANSA).