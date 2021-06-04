Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021 | 12:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Brothers found dead in suspected murder-suicide

Brothers found dead in suspected murder-suicide

 
ROME
Man crushed in latest fatal workplace accident

Man crushed in latest fatal workplace accident

 
ROME
Mobster's son arrested for 'honour killing' of sister

Mobster's son arrested for 'honour killing' of sister

 
ROME
GDP to rise 4.7% this year, 4.4% in 2022 - ISTAT

GDP to rise 4.7% this year, 4.4% in 2022 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62, all regions low risk - ISS

Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62, all regions low risk - ISS

 
ROME
Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

 
OXFORD
G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

 
ROME
COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

 
ROME
Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

 
ROME
Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

 
BRUSSELS
Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Barletta, per il pasticcio delle liste la Provincia Bat pagherà 25mila euro

Barletta, per il pasticcio delle liste la Provincia Bat pagherà 25mila euro

 
FoggiaAl policlinico
Coronavirus, a Foggia via a sperimentazione con monoclonali intramuscolo e compresse antivirali

Coronavirus, a Foggia via a sperimentazione con monoclonali intramuscolo e compresse antivirali

 
MateraNel Materano
Aliano, tagliano alberi in un bosco senza autorizzazione: denunciati in due

Aliano, tagliano alberi in un bosco senza autorizzazione: denunciati in due

 
BariSan Paolo
Bari, è ai domiciliari e in casa ha un kalashnikov: 52enne in carcere

Bari, è ai domiciliari e in casa ha un kalashnikov: 52enne in carcere

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, da domani vaccini prenotabili per chiunque abbia almeno 12 anni di età

Basilicata, da domani vaccini prenotabili per chiunque abbia almeno 12 anni di età

 
Leccelieto fine
Venerino Giannotta

Lecce, a Morciano di Leuca scomparso il 74enne Venerino Giannotta, trovato in serata

 
TarantoCultura
Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

 
BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

 

i più letti

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato -  IL VIDEO

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Bisceglie, incidente sulla 16: ecco il caos sulla statale

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Riccardo Muti racconta la Puglia: «Al Petruzzelli già a 3 anni, questa terra mi ha forgiato»

Riccardo Muti racconta la Puglia: «Al Petruzzelli già a 3 anni, questa terra mi ha forgiato»

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62, all regions low risk - ISS

Incidence falls to 32 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants

Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62, all regions low risk - ISS

ROME, JUN 4 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has stayed on a downward trend, dropping to 0.68, compared to 0.72 last week, according to a draft of the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said on Friday. The incidence fell to 32 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 47 last week, according to the report, which will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's 'control room' COVID taskforce. The report said that all of Italy's regions can now be considered low risk, with Rt numbers below 1. An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. Furthermore, it said that no region was above the critical thresholds for the number of people in intensive care or in other hospital wards. It said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients was 12%, well below the critical threshold of 30%, after the number dropped from 1,323 on May 25 to 1,033 on May 31. It said the proportion of coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards was 11%, while the critical threshold is 40% in this case, following a drop from 8,577 patients to 6,482. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it