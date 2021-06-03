Giovedì 03 Giugno 2021 | 19:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

 
OXFORD
G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

 
ROME
COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

 
ROME
Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

 
ROME
Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

 
BRUSSELS
Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

 
ROME
COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

 
MADRID
2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

 
FLORENCE
Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

 
ANCONA
Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

 
ROME
IMF sees robust recovery in Italy this year

IMF sees robust recovery in Italy this year

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAmbiente
Giornata mondiale della bicicletta, fari accesi su Ruvo di Puglia

Giornata mondiale della bicicletta, fari accesi su Ruvo di Puglia

 
LecceRicerche in corso
Venerino Giannotta

Lecce, a Morciano di Leuca scomparso il 74enne Venerino Giannotta

 
PotenzaLegalità
Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

 
PotenzaL'inchiesta
Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

 
TarantoCultura
Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

 
Foggiacalcio
Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

 
BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime In 752mila hanno completato il ciclo vaccinale

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato -  IL VIDEO

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

ROME

Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

Inside tables to double from 4 to 8 people - sources

Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

ROME, JUN 3 - A four-person-per-table limit on restaurant diners is set to be lifted with no limits on those outdoors and the number at indoor tables doubling to eight, sources said after talks between regional governors and central officials Thursday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it