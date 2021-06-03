Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted
ROME
03 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 3 - A four-person-per-table limit on restaurant diners is set to be lifted with no limits on those outdoors and the number at indoor tables doubling to eight, sources said after talks between regional governors and central officials Thursday. (ANSA).
