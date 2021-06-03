Giovedì 03 Giugno 2021 | 19:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

Limit on outdoor diners to be lifted

 
OXFORD
G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

 
ROME
COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

 
ROME
Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

 
ROME
Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

Bolton Food commits to responsible fishing in Indian Ocean

 
BRUSSELS
Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

 
ROME
COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

 
MADRID
2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

 
FLORENCE
Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

 
ANCONA
Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

 
ROME
IMF sees robust recovery in Italy this year

IMF sees robust recovery in Italy this year

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAmbiente
Giornata mondiale della bicicletta, fari accesi su Ruvo di Puglia

Giornata mondiale della bicicletta, fari accesi su Ruvo di Puglia

 
LecceRicerche in corso
Venerino Giannotta

Lecce, a Morciano di Leuca scomparso il 74enne Venerino Giannotta

 
PotenzaLegalità
Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

 
PotenzaL'inchiesta
Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

 
TarantoCultura
Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

 
Foggiacalcio
Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

 
BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime In 752mila hanno completato il ciclo vaccinale

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato -  IL VIDEO

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Covid, oggi in Puglia sono stati individuati 44 casi positivi

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

ROME

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

Recovering slowly but has restarted activity says FI no.2

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

ROME, JUN 3 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi is on the mend after suffering a bout of severe 'long COVID' symptoms, the no.2 in his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, said Thursday. An interview to his Il Giornale newspaper Wednesday in which he "broached all the major pending issues" showed the media mogul-turned-politician was feeling better and was as ever essential to the centre right, Tajani said. Berlusconi, 84, who had a heart valve replaced in 2016, said his experience with COVID last September was "the worst and most frightening in my life". The three-time former premier and media mogul caught the virus in Sardinia from his friend and fellow billionaire businessman, ex-Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore. The Mediaset empire owner spent a week in hospital last month with a fever due to a COVID vaccination and the lingering effects of his bout of the virus, and has been reported as still being seriously ill even after he left the Milan clinic. Milan prosecutors have requested that Berlusconi's case in the so-called Ruby Ter and bunga bunga perjury trial be separated from those of other defendants because the ex-premier is "seriously ill". But last week a Milan judge turned down the bid despite appeals from both the defence and prosecution. All defendants will go forward together, the judge ruled, with the next hearing being on September 8. The defence said that the ex-PM's health conditions continued to be "severe" and he faced "a not brief prognosis" due to long COVID. The prosecution also said the media mogul had "pluri-pathologies", was in a "chronic" state, and was suffering psychiatric and neurological symptoms that merited "attention" from the court. But Tajani told journalists Thursday: "As you have seen, he is better, yesterday he g ave a wide-ranging interview where the put Forza Italia back at the centre of the political debate. He is slowly recovering, he still has to be looked after at home for a few days, but he has restarted his political activity". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it