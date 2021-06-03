COVID: 1,968 new cases, 59 more victims

ROME, JUN 3 - There have been 1,968 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 2,897 new cases and 62 more victims Wednesday. Some 97,633 more tests have been done, compared with 226,272 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up 0.8% from 1.2% to 2.0%. Some 892 COVID patients are currently in intensive care, up 24 on Wednesday. The case ally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,225,163, and the death toll 126,342. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,893,259, up 6,392 on Wednesday. The currently positive have fallen to 205,562, down 4,488 on Wednesday. (ANSA).