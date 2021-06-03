G7: Hope EU green pass will spread says Speranza

OXFORD, JUN 3 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on the margins of the G7 health ministers' summit in Oxford Thursday that Italy hoped the European Union's COVID green pass would soon spread beyond its borders He said Italy's green pass was a "good model" and he hoped it would be shared among the G7 and beyond. Speranza said he hoped Brussels would speed up as much as possible and hopefully introduce the pass before the currently scheduled date of July 1. (ANSA).