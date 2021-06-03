Giovedì 03 Giugno 2021 | 17:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BRUSSELS
Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study

 
ROME
COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

 
MADRID
2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

 
FLORENCE
Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

 
ANCONA
Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

 
ROME
IMF sees robust recovery in Italy this year

IMF sees robust recovery in Italy this year

 
VATICAN CITY
Don't be indifferent to those without bread tweets pope

Don't be indifferent to those without bread tweets pope

 
ROME
Industrial production up 0.4% in May - CSC

Industrial production up 0.4% in May - CSC

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach

Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach

 
MILAN
League ex-auditors convicted in funding case

League ex-auditors convicted in funding case

 
ROME
Former Tuscany governor Rossi sent to trial

Former Tuscany governor Rossi sent to trial

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLegalità
Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

Potenza, droga nel volante al posto del clacson, 63enne arrestato dai carabinieri

 
LecceL'operazione
Lecce, finanzieri arrestano due latitanti albanesi

Lecce, finanzieri arrestano due latitanti albanesi

 
BariA Carbonara
Omicidio in casolare a Bari: testimone ritratta, 44enne libero

Omicidio in casolare a Bari: testimone ritratta, 44enne libero

 
PotenzaL'inchiesta
Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

Fallimento Lucana Edizioni, maxisequestro di beni

 
TarantoCultura
Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

Taranto, al MArTA progetto FISH & C.H.I.P.S con lo sguardo a Corfù

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

«Nardi era a capo della cricca che truccava processi a Trani»

 
Foggiacalcio
Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

 
BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime In 752mila hanno completato il ciclo vaccinale

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato

Bisceglie, tir schiaccia auto contro spartitraffico su SS16: traffico deviato -  IL VIDEO

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Puglia, esaurite dosi vaccino Astrazeneca, in giacenza quasi solo Pfizer

Puglia, esaurite dosi vaccino Astrazeneca, in giacenza quasi solo Pfizer

ROME

COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

Rest of country orange except for Calabria

COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

ROME, JUN 3 - Molise is Italy's first region to be classed as a green zone in the COVID-19 contagion map of European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) after it was updated on Thursday. Molise qualifies as a green zone as it has an incidence of fewer than 25 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in a 14-day period and it has a positivity rate of under 4%. The rest of Italy is classified as orange (fewer than 50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants and a positivity rate of 4% or over), except for Calabria, which is red (with an incidence of between 50 and 150 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it