COVID: Molise Italy's first green zone on ECDC map

ROME
03 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 3 - Molise is Italy's first region to be classed as a green zone in the COVID-19 contagion map of European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) after it was updated on Thursday. Molise qualifies as a green zone as it has an incidence of fewer than 25 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in a 14-day period and it has a positivity rate of under 4%. The rest of Italy is classified as orange (fewer than 50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants and a positivity rate of 4% or over), except for Calabria, which is red (with an incidence of between 50 and 150 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants). (ANSA).
