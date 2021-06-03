2 die in Ibiza hotel fall inc Italo-Spanish woman

MADRID, JUN 3 - A 26-year-old Moroccan man and a 21-year-old Italo-Spanish woman died falling from a hotel balcony in Ibiza Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Police think the man pushed the woman out of the window and then jumped or fell down after her. They said they were treating the case as a femicide. The two tourists fell from the fourth floor of the hotel. (ANSA).