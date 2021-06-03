Florence mall evacuated after fire on roof

Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study
FLORENCE
03 Giugno 2021
FLORENCE, JUN 3 - A shopping mall on the outskirts of Florence was evacuated after the roof caught fire on Thursday. Tar caught fire while building work on the roof was going on, local sources said. A dense column of smoke was visible for miles. The incident happened at Ponte a Greve. (ANSA).
