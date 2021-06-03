Dog breeders, vets cited for lopping off animals' ears

Big cities are missing from NRRPs says EU-ESPON study
ANCONA
03 Giugno 2021
ANCONA, JUN 3 - Some 29 dog breeders and 11 vets were cited Thursday for illegally lopping off animals' ears and tails in nine Italian regions. Pittbulls, Corsican mastiffs and Argentine Dogos were the main victims of the mutilation, done to improve the dogs' chances at shows, police said. The alleged ring also trafficked puppies, police said. Most of the arrests in the Cruella de Vil operation were in the provinces of Ancona, Macerata and Cosenza. Those cited are accused of mistreating animals and illegally trafficking pets. (ANSA).
