Industrial production up 0.4% in May - CSC

ROME, JUN 3 - Italian industrial production rose 0.4% in May, the study centre of employers group Confindustria (CSC) said Thursday. This followed a rebound of 0.3% in April, the CSC said. The CSC said industrialists were "showing great optimism". It said their levels of confidence had risen to their highest since the autumn of 2017. This was largely due to the improvement in the COVID emergency and the easing of restrictions, it said. Low stockpiles and rising demand pointed to further recovery in activity also in the summer months, it said. More jobs will also be created. But any unexpected factor might slow the recovery, the CSC said. (ANSA).