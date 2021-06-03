Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach

ROME, JUN 3 - Inter announced on Thursday that Simone Inzaghi is their new head coach. The former Lazio boss has signed a two-year contract running until 2023. The Inter job became vacant last week when the Milanese club announced that Antonio Conte had parted company with them by mutual consent just days after the celebration for the side's Serie A title triumph. Conte reportedly left because the club's Chinese owners want to cut back spending on players. Former striker Inzaghi was at Lazio for most of his playing career and went into coaching with the Rome' club's academy after hanging up his boots. The 45-year-old led Lazio to an Italian Cup victory and two Italian Super Cup triumphs after being promoted head coach in 2016. He had looked close to renewing his contract with Lazio before deciding not to follow thought with an agreement with the Rome club at the last minute. (ANSA).