Man probed for GBH,driving without license after hitting boy

MONZA, JUN 3 - A 72-year-old Italian man has been placed under investigation for grievous bodily harm and driving without a license after hitting and critically injuring a three-year-old boy at a lakeside park near Milan. The unnamed pensioner hit the boy inside the Parco Lago Nord at Paderno Dugnano on Wednesday. The man's car hit he bar full-on after he drove off a viewing terrace in the park. The boy is in a critical condition at Bergamo's Giovanni XXIII Hospital. Police said Thursday the man had had his license revoked and his car had been impounded. The man, who has a criminal record, is in serious condition in Milan's Niguarda Hospital. The man passed a drink and drugs test. Police think he may have fallen ill at the wheel. (ANSA).