Former Tuscany governor Rossi sent to trial

ROME
03 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 3 - A Florence judge on Thursday sent to trial Enrico Rossi, the former centre-left governor of Tuscany. The case regards alleged wrongdoing related to campaign spending for the 2015 regional elections. Rossi, who was governor of the region from April 2010 until October 2020, allegedly declared to an election body that he spent around 59,000 euros on the campaign after receiving contributions for 70,000 but, in reality, he allegedly received and spent around 600,000 euros. An accountant has also been indicted in relation to the case. (ANSA).
