League ex-auditors convicted in funding case

MILAN, JUN 3 - Two former auditors for the nationalist League party were convicted Thursday of siphoning off 800,000 euros in public funds in the purchase of a hangar near Milan by the Lombardia Film Commission (LFC). Alberto Di Rubba for five year in jail and his former colleague Andrea Manzoni four year and four months in prison. The pair's lawyer, Piermaria Corso, said: "utmost respect for the sentence and utmost disagreement with the sentence". The preliminary hearings judge awarded the LFC 150,000 euros in damages. Milan city council got 25,000 euros in damages. (ANSA).