Worker run over and killed on southern motorway

CATANZARO, JUN 3 - A motorway maintenance worker was run over and killed on the A2 motorway in Calabria on Thursday, local sources said. The accident happened at Francavilla Angitola, near the Pizzo Calabro turnoff near Vibo Valentia. Southbound traffic has been halted. A medical helicopter intervened but the worker died of his injuries. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. In the most recent incident, A 38-year-old factory worker was crushed to death by a forklift truck in an aluminium-working factory near Pordenone on Tuesday. Before that, two factory workers died Friday after a steam pipe broke in the plant they were working in near Pavia and they were hit by a stream of ammonium. (ANSA).