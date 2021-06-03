9 teens cited for buying marijuana with cryptocurrency

Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime In 752mila hanno completato il ciclo vaccinale
Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio
NAPLES
03 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 3 - Nine teens were cited near Naples Thursday for buying marijuana and hashish on the Internet with cryptocurrency. Police said they had found on one of the boys' phones evidence of 10 purchases between June 2016 and June 2017. The nine allegedly used Bitcoin to buy the drugs on the dark web. They used the cryptocurrency to dodge detection and tracking systems, police said. They have been cited with the minors' court prosecutor in Naples. The boys have been accused of distributing as well as possessing the drugs. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su